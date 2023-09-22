Sharkey Howes & Javer Cuts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,479 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

