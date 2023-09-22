Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $16.65 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,612 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 3.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $16,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

