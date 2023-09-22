iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,619 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $38,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $132.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.23.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

