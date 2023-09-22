Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $151,147,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $173,967,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $132.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.81.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $338,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 203,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,018,323. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,567,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 203,401 shares in the company, valued at $25,018,323. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,147,348 shares of company stock valued at $295,803,385 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

