Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 111.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after buying an additional 684,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,667 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,040.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,605,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,474,000 after purchasing an additional 643,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.