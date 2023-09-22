Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 2.6 %

H stock opened at $103.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.39. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $127.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.34.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $176,420.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,263.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on H shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.70.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

