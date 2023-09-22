Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 874 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $272.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.