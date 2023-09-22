Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 100,344 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Drive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,344 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SPYV opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

