KRS Capital Management LLC Has $210,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

KRS Capital Management LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 6,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 33,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 587,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,363,000 after purchasing an additional 60,256 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $155.27 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.83 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.89.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

