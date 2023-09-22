Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 457 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $101.61. The stock had a trading volume of 109,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average is $98.42. The company has a market cap of $215.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

