Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Xylem by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Down 0.4 %

Xylem stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.06. 141,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,214. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

