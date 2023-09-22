Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Kroger makes up about 1.9% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 20.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.45. 389,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,653. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

