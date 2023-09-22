Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $21.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up 1.8% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Progressive were worth $21,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Progressive from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.93.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.13. The company had a trading volume of 142,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.60. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,371 shares of company stock valued at $10,046,656 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

