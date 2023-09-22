Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 10,922 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,922 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $18,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after buying an additional 7,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,668,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.30. 542,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,522,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average is $54.67.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.