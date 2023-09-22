Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $30.60 Million Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned approximately 0.85% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $30,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,763 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,162,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,991,000 after acquiring an additional 378,008 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2,378.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 318,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 305,286 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,197.2% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 305,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 282,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,805. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $64.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

