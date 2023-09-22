Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Makes New Investment in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 148,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000. SentinelOne accounts for approximately 8.2% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned 0.05% of SentinelOne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in SentinelOne by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 21.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE S traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. 535,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,281,245. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,076 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $46,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 428,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $25,546.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,893,897.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $46,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 428,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,618 over the last three months. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

