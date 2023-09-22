Adams Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,337,844 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after acquiring an additional 397,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,950,736 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $203,539,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,191,556 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $184,102,000 after buying an additional 383,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,026 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $159,105,000 after acquiring an additional 649,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $149,474,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BTU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

