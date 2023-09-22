Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,744 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Newmont by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.7% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,745,118. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of -42.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.38.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,683 shares of company stock worth $1,600,929 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

