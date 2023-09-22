Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,507 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its position in British American Tobacco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 64,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,125. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Argus cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BTI

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.