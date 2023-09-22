Adams Asset Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,274 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz comprises approximately 1.2% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $34.35. 1,266,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,163,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.