Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $124.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,374. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $163.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.17%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

