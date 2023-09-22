Adams Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,583 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 74,348 shares during the period. HP accounts for about 1.0% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 560.8% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $82,138,970.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,643,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,611 shares in the company, valued at $939,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $82,138,970.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,643,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,030,824 shares of company stock worth $116,034,788. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $26.90. 876,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,782,092. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. HP’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Barclays reduced their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

