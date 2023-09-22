23,780 Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Purchased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367,119 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262,241 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after buying an additional 3,915,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,652,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after buying an additional 3,750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of PAA opened at $15.67 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 66.05%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

