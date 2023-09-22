The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Southern by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1,073.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 86,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.20. The company has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $76.54.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on SO

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.