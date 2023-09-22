Venture Visionary Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,122 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

