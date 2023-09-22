Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 211 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after buying an additional 107,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after buying an additional 283,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $397.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $411.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.