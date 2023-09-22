Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NSC opened at $201.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $194.05 and a one year high of $261.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.16.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 48.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

