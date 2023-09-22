Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Lowered by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

