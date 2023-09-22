Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Equinix by 4.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,607,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Equinix by 14.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 170.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $733.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $821.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $780.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $745.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.32%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $139,552.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total transaction of $283,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.57.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

