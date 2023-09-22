The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.