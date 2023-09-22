The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,932 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,916 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $82.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average is $91.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

