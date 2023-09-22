Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,282 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 500.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $256.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

