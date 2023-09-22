Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Reduced by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,021 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of C stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.