Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Decreased by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $255.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $811.59 billion, a PE ratio of 72.44, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $301.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.