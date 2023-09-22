Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.47%.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.