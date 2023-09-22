Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,794,532,000 after purchasing an additional 102,139 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,770,000 after acquiring an additional 98,162 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,979 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $119.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

