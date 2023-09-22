Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $304,475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,661,330,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $173.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.13 and its 200-day moving average is $174.87. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.93.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

