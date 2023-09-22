Morgan Stanley Increases FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $352.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $332.00 to $352.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FDS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

NYSE:FDS opened at $426.76 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.46.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

