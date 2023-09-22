Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.87.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,098,704.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $2,310,864. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Block stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.25. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.68 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Block’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.