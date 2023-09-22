Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $27.00. The company traded as low as $21.24 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 1094648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,628,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $559,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $449,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,416 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.