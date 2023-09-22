Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 6,903 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,300,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,719,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 384,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 304,731 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MOAT opened at $76.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average of $76.34.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

