Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 223,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Preferred ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

PGX stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

