Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $16,268,800,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $122.08 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

