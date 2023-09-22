Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,640,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after buying an additional 1,443,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.86. 1,325,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,069,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

