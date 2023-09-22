KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned 0.62% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $126,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.05. 64,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,707. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.