KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 2.00% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,170,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,975.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,379,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,745 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 115,387 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,265,000. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,486,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

JPIB traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.71. 49,520 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a market cap of $347.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

