KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 1,103 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.98. 109,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.