Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,359 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.06. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $96.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

