Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 10,007 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 122.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,182 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $36,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PXD shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $222.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.26. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

