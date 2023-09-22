iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Boosted by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.7% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,338,000 after buying an additional 5,416,840 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after buying an additional 4,910,411 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,992,000 after buying an additional 3,428,965 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IEFA stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $65.27. 7,623,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

